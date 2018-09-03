Steilacoom Town Council Sept. 4 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, September 4 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of August 7, 2018
- Approval of Payroll Checks #109590- #109599 in the amount of $161,138.31
- Approval of Claims Checks #109603 – #109659 in the amount of $210,433.82 and Manual Checks #109585 – #109586 & #109589 in the amount of $2,575.00 and Claims Checks #109721-#109770 in the amount of $457,318.37 and Manual Checks #109660, #109695 & #109720 in the amount of $17,072.00
- Appoint Mayor Pro Tempore 7/01/2018 – 12/31/2018 (AB 2865)
- Appoint Mayor Pro Tempore 1/01/2019 – 6/30/2019 (AB 2866)
- Equipment Use and Hold Harmless Agreement – Holiday Sleigh (AB 2867)
- Presentation
- Public Safety – Core Value Awards
- Public Safety – Life Saving Awards
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- New Items
- Business Licenses & Fees (AB 2868) (Ordinance #1587 & Resolution #1166)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
- Study Session
- 2019-2020 Biennium Budget
