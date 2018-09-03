The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council Sept. 4 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, September 4 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of August 7, 2018
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #109590- #109599 in the amount of $161,138.31
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #109603 – #109659 in the amount of $210,433.82 and Manual Checks #109585 – #109586 & #109589 in the amount of $2,575.00 and Claims Checks #109721-#109770 in the amount of $457,318.37 and Manual Checks #109660, #109695 & #109720 in the amount of $17,072.00
    4. Appoint Mayor Pro Tempore 7/01/2018 – 12/31/2018 (AB 2865)
    5. Appoint Mayor Pro Tempore 1/01/2019 – 6/30/2019 (AB 2866)
    6. Equipment Use and Hold Harmless Agreement – Holiday Sleigh (AB 2867)
  4. Presentation
    1. Public Safety – Core Value Awards
    2. Public Safety – Life Saving Awards
  5. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  6. New Items
    1. Business Licenses & Fees (AB 2868) (Ordinance #1587 & Resolution #1166)
  7. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
  8. Study Session
    1. 2019-2020 Biennium Budget

