Steilacoom Town Council Sept. 4 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, September 4 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Call to Order and Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Consent Agenda Minutes of August 7, 2018 Approval of Payroll Checks #109590- #109599 in the amount of $161,138.31 Approval of Claims Checks #109603 – #109659 in the amount of $210,433.82 and Manual Checks #109585 – #109586 & #109589 in the amount of $2,575.00 and Claims Checks #109721-#109770 in the amount of $457,318.37 and Manual Checks #109660, #109695 & #109720 in the amount of $17,072.00 Appoint Mayor Pro Tempore 7/01/2018 – 12/31/2018 (AB 2865) Appoint Mayor Pro Tempore 1/01/2019 – 6/30/2019 (AB 2866) Equipment Use and Hold Harmless Agreement – Holiday Sleigh (AB 2867) Presentation Public Safety – Core Value Awards Public Safety – Life Saving Awards Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items New Items Business Licenses & Fees (AB 2868) (Ordinance #1587 & Resolution #1166) Reports: Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council Study Session 2019-2020 Biennium Budget