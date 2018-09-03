New report documents investments in region's environmental health

Submitted by Sound Transit.

In 2017 Sound Transit saved the equivalent of 48 million gallons of gasoline by passengers taking transit instead of driving. Over the course of the year more than 47 million people rode Sound Transit trains and buses, up 10 percent from 2016 and an increase of 87 percent since 2011. These are among the many accomplishments the agency logged as part of its industry-leading commitment to sustainability.

Sound Transit’s 2017 Sustainability Report www.soundtransit.org/sustainability, now available, highlights numerous other accomplishments including execution of an innovative 10-year agreement with Puget Sound Energy that will allow Link light rail trains to run on 100 percent clean energy by 2019.

“Sustainability is about making long-term investments and choices that keep the region’s environment, communities and economy healthy,” said Amy Shatzkin, Sound Transit Sustainability Manager. “Our goal is to help people move freely and affordably, act as stewards of our natural environment and help businesses and residents save time and money.”

Since 2007, Sound Transit has been among a select group of transit agencies nationwide to achieve International Organization for Standardization 14001 certification (www.iso.org/iso-14001-environmental-management.html), for its Environmental and Sustainability Management System. The agency retains the highest level (platinum) of sustainability recognition from the American Public Transportation Association.

During 2017 Sound Transit also:

Earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold status for the Angle Lake Link station

Approved projects to improve pedestrian, bicycle and transit access at Sounder stations in Kent and Auburn, and housing projects in Seattle’s First Hill, Capitol Hill and Roosevelt areas that will add more than 600 units of affordable housing.

Executed construction work that employed more than 5,000 people who worked 1.7 million hours and earned $72 million in wages.

Diverted 43 percent of office waste to recycling or compost

Sound Transit is piloting a new green infrastructure standard on its Federal Way Link and Downtown Redmond Link light rail extension projects. Sound Transit is also implementing strict emissions standards for equipment on all construction projects to reduce pollution in our region.