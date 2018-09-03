Changing Scene presents ‘Summerplay 2018’

Submitted by Lynn Geyer

Changing Scene Theatre Northwest is a Kitsap County fringe theatre dedicated to new and innovative works submitted by playwrights from across the country and around the world.

Pavlina Morris, Changing Scene’s Artistic Director has once more arranged to migrate the company to Tacoma for its 16th annual world premiere one-act play festival, mounting the production using the Dukesbay Theater’s stage.

Morris directs “Summerplay 2018: A Festival of New Works,” which is a compilation of 10 short one-act plays, uses an ensemble cast of South Sound actors featuring: Curtis Beech, Julie Cole, Eric Cuestas-Thompson, Zachary Forbes, Kayla Littleton, Joseph Magin, Michelle Noel, Karen Noyes, Jason Quisenberry, Mary Sheehan and Kathryn Stahl.

“Summerplay 2018” opens Friday, September 7 and plays through Saturday, September 22; all performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30, with one added Sunday performance September 16 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $18 adults, $15 seniors, students and military with advance purchase; they are $20 at the door. Due to the intimate theatre space at Dukesbay (which seats approximately 50), reservations are highly recommended and may be made on-line at summerplay2018.brownpapertickets.com. For more information or questions, call 360-710-5440.

Dukesbay Theater is located at 508 Sixth Ave. in downtown Tacoma, above the Grand Cinema Theater