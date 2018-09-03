Busy I-5 week of construction in Tacoma follows Labor Day

Submitted by WSDOT.

TACOMA – After Labor Day weekend, contractor crews building HOV lanes in Tacoma will resume overnight ramp and lane work to advance project construction.

Overnight single- and double-lane closures are scheduled for both directions of Interstate 5 between South 48th Street in Tacoma and Fife, and on both directions of State Route 16 near South Sprague Avenue.

On Wednesday, Sept. 5, crews will implement a triple-lane closure on southbound I-5 approaching SR 16 between the hours of 11:59 p.m. and 4 a.m. Thursday.

In addition, several ramps are scheduled to close during night hours and specifics are listed below. Signed detours will be in place for all ramp closures.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time as they travel through the work zones.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5, and southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road, will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp and the southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5, and southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road, will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound SR 7 ramp and the southbound I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, Sept. 6

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Southbound SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to southbound SR 7, northbound I-705 and 26th Street will close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Friday.

Portland Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5, and southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road, will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Friday, Sept. 7

Port of Tacoma Road on-ramp to southbound I-5, and southbound I-5 exit to the Port of Tacoma Road, will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-705 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-705 ramp to southbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, Sept. 8

Southbound I-5 exit #132A to South 38th Street will close from 11:59 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Additional information is available at TacomaTraffic.com.