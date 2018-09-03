Auditor schedules requested recount

Submitted by Pierce County.

The Pierce County Auditor will conduct a requested partial recount for the offices of U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative – 10th Congressional District.

The recount will begin Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 8:30 a.m. and will conclude with the Pierce County Canvassing Board Meeting on Friday Sept. 7, at 2:00 p.m. The recount was called for by the Office of the Secretary of State based on requests received from candidates for these offices.

The recount also involves selected precincts in King, Snohomish and Thurston counties. Four Pierce County precincts will be recounted. The requesters will be responsible for the cost of the recount.

Specific details of the recount are listed below:

Notice of Recount and Meeting of the Canvassing Board

Recount Scope – Pierce County Elections will conduct a requested partial recount for the following offices and precincts:

U.S. Senator – Precincts: 28-338, 28-528, 28-549, 28-555

U.S. Representative, 10th Congressional District – Precincts: 28-528, 28-555

The recount will be conducted beginning Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 8:30 a.m. and continue through Friday, Sept. 7, during normal business hours 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Business hours will be extended if needed.

The Canvassing Board of Pierce County, pursuant to chapter 29A.60 RCW, will hold a public meeting on Friday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. This meeting, as well as the recount, is open to the public. Records of these events are maintained in the County Auditor’s Office and are available for public inspection and copying.

All meetings and activities will be conducted in Suite C at the Pierce County Election Center, located at 2501 S. 35th in Tacoma. For more information about the recount, send an email, visit online, or call 253-798-VOTE (8683) or 800-446-4979.