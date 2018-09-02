Tillicum's Union Ave. closes overnight Sept. 4-6

Submitted by WSDOT.

LAKEWOOD – Drivers who use Union Avenue near the Thorne Lane and Interstate 5 interchange in Lakewood are advised to give themselves extra travel time during overnight hours the first week of September.

Design-build contractor Atkinson Construction, LLC will perform preparatory work each night Tuesday, Sept. 4, through Thursday, Sept. 6, for the upcoming I-5 Steilacoom-DuPont Road to Thorne Lane Corridor Improvements project.

During the work, Union Avenue between Spruce Street SW and Thorne Lane will close each night from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day. During the closure, drivers will follow a signed detour.

Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and on the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.