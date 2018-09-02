RAIN signs with SignalChem, Canadian biotech leader

Submitted by Tyler Bosser.

The Readiness Acceleration & Innovation Network (RAIN) has found success in landing a contract with Vancouver, B.C.-based SignalChem Lifesciences Corporation. The contract unites the two companies and crosses borders, creating an international partnership. This is great news for the biotech industry in Tacoma, as it’ll provide more opportunities for scientists and students to work together in a lab setting with real resources.

SignalChem, founded in 2004, works in the bioreagent and service business, as well as the drug discovery and development business. This unique two-armed business structure allows SignalChem to grow and generate revenue rapidly. With continual growth, SignalChem remains an established leader in innovative cell signaling products to be used in basic research and drug discovery.

Dr. David Hirschberg of RAIN (left) joined by members of the SignalChem leadership.

“We are very excited to be the first life science company to partner with RAIN in Tacoma. RAIN provides the perfect platform for SignalChem to set foot in the U.S. to fulfill its business needs. With the help from a talented team at RAIN, led by Dr. Hirschberg, we are confident this very first step will build a foundation to bring more life science jobs and opportunities to the community of Tacoma,” says Vincent Lee, Manager of Operations at SignalChem.

For RAIN, this partnership will allow them to distribute materials such as kinases and other enzymes that are utilized within the U.S. By working with a large biotech company, such as SignalChem, the leaders at RAIN can collaborate with their team to bring more jobs in biotech to Tacoma, as well as more resources for students to better prepare them for university and a career in life sciences.

For more information about RAIN, please visit www.rainincubator.org.

For more information about SignalChem, please visit www.signalchem.com.