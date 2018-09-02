Plug In America to honor Rep. Dick Muri

Submitted by Dick Muri.

Steilacoom, Wash — Plug-In America, a Los Angeles based electric vehicle advocacy group announced plans to honor State Representative Dick Muri for his local efforts promoting the transition away from fossil fuel use to electric vehicles. Muri will receive the 2018 Drive Electric Award in recognition for his superb efforts in his five year run as the Steilacoom city captain for the National Drive Electric Week festival.

The award will be presented at the 2018 National Drive Electric Week Launch Reception onSeptember 6th in Los Angeles, and again by Plug-In America board members at the Town Hall of Steilacoom onSeptember 8thas part of the 5thannual National Drive Electric Week event. The NDEW consists of more than 296 events in three countries.

San Diego hosts the largest international event, followed closely by the event in Steilacoom. Los Angeles hosts the third largest event.

City Captain Dick Muri has a passion for driving electric and preserving our environment. All are welcome to this free event to learn about the benefits of driving electric.

The festival is on September 8th from 11 AM to 3 PM in downtown Steilacoom. There will be about 120 vehicles and their owners, 31 vehicle model types and more than 1,000 attendees.

For more information on Plug in America go to pluginamerica.org.

For more information about NDEW Steilacoom go to driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=1202