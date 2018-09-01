Sound Transit Service for Labor Day Weekend

Submitted by Sound Transit.

On Saturday the Sounders’ train from the south will depart Lakewood at 10:10 a.m. The Sounders’ train from the north will depart Everett at 10:45 a.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the match. Both trains will serve all stops along the routes.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Sounders FC matches this season is available at soundtransit.org/schedules/event-services.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail service to and from CenturyLink and Safeco fields. Link runs every 10 minutes on Saturday and Sunday and serves 16 stations at the University of Washington, on Capitol Hill, in downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila and SeaTac. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from CenturyLink and Safeco fields.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadiums. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at metro.kingcounty.gov/schedules/.

Sounder and Link riders can avoid the lines for the ticket vending machines going home by paying for the return trip with the purchase of a Day Pass. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app. Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $5 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips. ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at orcacard.com.

Labor Day service

Sound Transit Sounder trains will not operate on the Labor Day holiday Monday, Sep. 3.

ST Express, Link light rail and Tacoma Link will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Schedules and transit center locations for the agency’s Sounder commuter rail service, ST Express buses, Link light rail, and Tacoma Link can be found at www.soundtransit.org.

Riders can also sign up to receive automatic text or e-mail service alerts for Link, Sounder Seattle-Everett, Sounder Seattle-Tacoma, Tacoma Link or ST Express at www.soundtransit.org/schedule/rider-alerts. Rider Alerts can help you plan your trip around inclement weather, inform you about special service to events, and alert you to holiday schedule changes.