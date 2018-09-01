Pierce Transit on Sunday Schedule for Labor Day; Trolleys to end Summer Service

Submitted by Pierce Transit.

Pierce Transit local buses and SHUTTLE paratransit services will operate on a Sunday Schedule on Monday, Sept. 3. For specific route information visit www.piercetransit.org/pierce-transit-routes/, select a route and click on the “Sundays” tab. If there is no Sundays tab, that route will not operate on Labor Day.

Pierce Transit’s administrative offices and the Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop will be closed Sept. 3 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

SHUTTLE phone services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registered SHUTTLE customers should call (253) 581-8000 (option 1, then option 2) for assistance and reservations.

The Labor Day weekend also brings about final summer service for the Downtown to Defiance Trolley and the Gig Harbor Trolley. The final day for both Trolleys is Sunday, Sept. 2.