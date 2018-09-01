Lakewood Playhouse to kick off 80th Anniversary in style

Submitted by John Munn.

On Friday, September 7th the Lakewood Playhouse is Celebrating its 80th anniversary as the Cultural Crown Jewel for the City of Lakewood. They would be honored to share their Opening Day Celebration with you upon the occasion of their First Day of their Season and their presentation of the Comedy Drama Brighton Beach Memoirs by Neil Simon!

Our Special Events, On Friday, September 7th Include:

5:30pm: An Informal Gathering with Cake for Our Guests

6:00pm: Ribbon Cutting with the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce With Special Guests, Dignitaries and Local Celebrities

6:15pm: Proclamation of “Lakewood Playhouse Day” from the City of Lakewood

6:30pm: Apple Cider Reception

8:00pm: Performance of “Brighton Beach Memoirs”

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “80th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director.