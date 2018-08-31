Steilacoom Town Administrator’s Aug. 31 Council Update

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – September 4, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – September 10, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – September 26, 2018, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – September 6, 2018, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Town Offices Closed:

Town offices will be closed Monday, September 3, in honor of Labor Day.

Stream Team at the Puyallup Fair:

The Town is scheduled to staff the Stream Team booth at the Puyallup Fair on Monday, September 17th from 2 PM to 5 PM. Please let me know if you would like to volunteer for the partnering opportunity.

PCCPA Annual Meeting and BBQ:

The 22nd Annual PCCPA Meeting and Barbeque Dinner is scheduled for Thursday September 20 at the Steilacoom Public Works building. Please RSVP to Terry Huber at 253.983.2077 by September 18, 2018 if you plan on attending.

Noncompliance Notices:

Three (3) Notices of Noncompliance letters for property maintenance standards were sent out this week.

2018-2019 Before and After School Care:

2018-2019 Before and After School Care now enrolling. Located at Cherrydale Primary. Open Every Weekday. For details call 253-581-1076

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible.

To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Car Prowls:

Once again, there has been an increase in car prowls. Please remember to lock your vehicle when you will be away from it, even if it is in your driveway or in front of your home and not to leave electronics or other items of value in the vehicle and/or in plain sight.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on 1st Street; vactored catch basins; swept streets; maintained rights-of-way; assisted Hunter Tree Services in removing hazardous trees and also removed hazardous trees themselves from 3rd Street; cleaned the storm water swale along Farrell’s Drive; and performed other routine maintenance projects.

1st Street Project:

The contractor continued installing water main and electrical main lines between the 800 block and the 1100 block of First Street.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued working with the contractor on 1st Street; responded to an unplanned power outage on Cambridge Drive caused by faulty wire; performed a scheduled outage on D Street in the vicinity of Cambridge Court to switch customers to a different wire; installed permanent services in the 2700 block of Tasanee Court and the 600 block of Second Street; installed a temporary power in the 2500 block of Shephard Street; activated school zone lights; and performed other system’s maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections on 1st Street; inspected a replacement sewer service in the 10000 block of the 113th Street SW in Arrowhead; assisted the mechanic with repairs to the vactor truck; repaired the irrigation system at the Sunnyside pump station; completed assisting the Parks Department constructing the trail stairway in Cormorant Park; and performed other system maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew set up for and recovered from the Farmers’ Market and Summer Concert; maintained various parks which are being heavily impacted with the nice weather; performed additional work at the trail head at Cormorant Park; repaired the sprinkler system at Webber Court; and performed other routine buildings and grounds maintenance.

Other:

National Drive Electric Week (NDEW) Festival:

The top ten highlights of our upcoming 5th annual National Drive Electric Week festival, 8 September, 11 AM to 3 PM, downtown Steilacoom

1) A record 94 vehicles are registered to attend

2) A record 29 different types of vehicles are registered to attend. (to see types and numbers go to https://driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=1202)

3) 22 area elected officials have signed up to attend and some will participate in a discussion at 1 PM at the Steilacoom Town Hall

4) Tonia Buell, from Plug In America will start the first town hall forum at 11 AM pluginamerica.org/team-member/tonia-buell/

5) Steve Marshall, Executive Director, Center for Advanced Transportation & Energy Solutions will be our guest speaker at noon in the Town Hall, “The Future of Transportation: Smarter, Safer, Greener & Faster”, steve-marshall-transportation-energy-solutions-smarter-safer-greener-faster

6) Pierce Transit will again have an electric bus on display with hourly “around town” rides on the half hour. (Proterra EcoRide BE35)

7) Come hungry and support Centerforce who will be bringing their famous Hometown Dogs Food Truck, centerforce.net/business-services/hometown-dogs-food-truck/

8) We have 8 official volunteers, who will help park the electric vehicles as they arrive between 10 AM and 11 AM.

9) The Steilacoom Tribal museum and the Steilacoom Historical Museums will be open. Bring your family to tour these interesting facilities in historical downtown Steilacoom when not viewing vehicles and discussing their attributes with their owners

10) Much of downtown Steilacoom will be closed for regular traffic and we will have various vendor displays. Please consider this festival to be an enjoyable time to learn and have fun with your family.

Steilacoom Library Speaker Series:

The Steilacoom Library Speaker Series continues this Fall. All programs are held at the Steilacoom High School Library, 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom, Washington 98388 and begin at 3 P.M.

Friday September 14th:

What Traditions Tell Your Story:

Kristin Sullivan, Director of the Center for Washington Cultural Traditions, discusses the idea of heritage, what cultural traditions are and how they’re expressed in Washington State among its communities.

Friday October 12th:

The Past and Future of the Steilacoom Library:

Joan Curtis, curator and historian of the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association, shares the history of Steilacoom Library, the first circulating library incorporated by the Washington Territorial Legislature in 1858.Pierce County Library’s Steve Campion and Mary Getchell complement the talk with a short history of the Pierce County Library System and information about the Library’s restored levy.

Friday November 9th

What it Means to be Human:

Humanities Washington speaker Llyn De Danaan, author of cultural anthropologist, explores our origins and how they help us define what it means to be human. She examines recent finds that have altered our understanding of the past and considers what will it mean to be human in the future as new technologies challenge our intelligence and hard-won skills.

Friday December 14th:

The Pine and the Cherry: Japanese Americans in Washington:

Humanities Washington speaker Mayumi Tsutakawa, an independent writer and curator, reveals her family’s 100-year history against the backdrop of World War II and Executive Order 9066, which authorized the internment of 120,000 men, women, and children of Japanese ancestry throughout the West Coast.