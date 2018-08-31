Pierce Transit to sell discounted One Ride Tickets, All Day Passes to Qualifying Human Service Agencies

Submitted by Pierce Transit.

Starting Sept. 1, Pierce Transit will begin selling One Ride Tickets and All Day Passes to qualifying human/social service agencies at a 50 percent discount. The goal of this one-year pilot project is to help these agencies provide even more assistance to those in need in our community.

Pierce Transit has sold tickets and passes to human service agencies since 2010. In turn, the agencies distribute them to their clients to help them get to medical appointments, jobs and other important destinations. The tickets and passes have been sold to these agencies at face value with no discount. In 2017, Pierce Transit sold more than 158,000 such tickets and passes.

Earlier this year the Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners expressed a desire to help human service providers stretch their limited budgets by selling them One Ride Tickets and All Day Passes at a discounted rate. At its May 14 meeting, the Board voted unanimously to approve a one-year pilot project selling tickets and All Day Passes to certified 501(c)(3) agencies at a 50 percent discount.

“This important change will help local social service organizations vastly expand the number of people they can help get to the places they need to go,” said Tacoma Mayor and Pierce Transit Commissioner Victoria Woodards. “The difference a simple bus pass can make to someone can be tremendous, whether it means accessing a job, visiting a care provider or getting to the grocery store. I was happy to support this decision and look forward to seeing the difference it will make.”

When the one-year pilot nears its end, agency staff will return to the Board of Commissioners to provide information on sales and usage, and the Board will determine if Pierce Transit should continue selling the tickets and passes at a discount.