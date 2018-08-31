Curtis Senior High Graduate Awarded Police Scholarship

Submitted by Alina Johns.

Daniel Bortle of Fircrest, WA has been awarded the Edward J. Kiernan Scholarship by the International Union of Police Associations. Bortle is the son of Daniel R. Bortle, a member of the Tacoma Police Union, an affiliate of the International Union of Police Associations. He will be attending Bates Technical College and will spend his career as a first responder.

Every year, the I.U.P.A. selects promising students who demonstrate academic excellence coupled with the desire to pursue studies and careers within the law enforcement field in order to assist them with the costs of attending an academic institution. Of this auspicious honor, I.U.P.A. Region 1 Board Member and President of Tacoma Police Union, Chris Tracy, stated, “Tacoma Police Union commends Mr. Bortle for the outstanding accomplishment of being named as a 2018 Kiernan Scholarship winner by the I.U.P.A. We applaud his choice to spend his career serving his community as a first responder and know that he has a promising future ahead of him.”

Mr. Daniel Bortle

The Edward J. Kiernan scholarship was established in 1999 by Sam A. Cabral, I.U.P.A.’s International President to honor Edward J. Kiernan, a New York City Police Officer and former I.U.P.A. President in recognition of Eddie’s long commitment to the improvement of law enforcement officers’ and their families’ lives. When asked about the reason he created the scholarship, Cabral said, “Our future rests in the hands of young people who choose the noble path of dedication to careers that serve the public interest, public safety one of the most perilous and honorable among those. We have an obligation to future generations to support these young people who choose a life of public service.”

In order to qualify for a Kiernan scholarship, an applicant’s parent or guardian must be a member of an affiliate of the I.U.P.A. The applicant must also be accepted at an accredited university or college in a course of study in law enforcement, labor relations, or a related field. He or she must submit a transcript as well as their SAT scores and a letter of recommendation by an official from the applicant’s school.