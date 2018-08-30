'Wait No More', Complete 2018 FAB Film Schedule Releases

Submitted by Phil Raschke.



Wait No More! The official 2018 FAB Film Schedule is officially released. Check out the FAB film flyer to read about each film, get show times, film ratings and more. Each film has won multiple awards and been especially selected for your viewing.

All 7 pm evening films will feature a free drawing for a copy of New York Times bestselling author J. A. Jance’s just released thriller “Field of Bones” the latest in her sensational Joanna Brady mystery series. Referencing “Field of Bones”, the Los Angeles Times said “Jance starts her books fast … and keeps things moving with cinematic panache.”

Early arrivals at the 7 pm films will also be treated to a copy of renown author Debbie Macomber’s tasty Marionberry Pie recipe. Recipe is from her bestselling book “Debbie Macomber’s Table“. Copies are limited so come early!





Concession stand will be open. “Ove”, “Winter in Wartime” and “Biutiful” are subtitled, but “acclaimed, must-see” films.”

Please note seating is limited and on a “first-come” basis.

Camera, Lights, Action! It’s going to be absolutely FABulous!

J.A. Jance

The 6th Annual Lakewood Film, Art, Book (FAB) Fest will be held September 28, 29, 30 (Fri, Sat, Sun) at the Sharon McGavick Conference Center on the campus of Clover Park Technical College, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW. Fest hours are noon to 9:30 pm on all three days. First film of the day shows at 1 pm. Author book signings end at 6 pm.

More details available at: Facebook.com/lakewoodfilmartsbooksfest