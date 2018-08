The City of Lakewood is proposing to amend the Lakewood Municipal Code, sections 18A.50.600 related to Signs. The proposed amendments will apply city-wide and the Lakewood Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on September 19, 2018 at 6:30pm in Council Chambers, 6000 Main Street, Lakewood, WA 98499. Learn more at the City’s website.

