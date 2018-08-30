Crisis Recovery Center to be located in Parkland

Submitted by Pierce County.

Council voted 6-0 on Ordinance 2018-56 which amends a proviso in the 2018 budget, authorizing the release of $500,000 for crisis recovery center construction. The initial funding for the center was proposed by Executive Dammeier and adopted by the Council in the 2018 budget.

The 16-bed facility will be located at 1420 112th St. E. in Parkland and will serve individuals facing a crisis due to mental illness or substance abuse. The total project cost of $6.1 million will be funded through a combination of funding from state and federal grants. Medicaid will fund the operation of the center.

“There is an urgent need to provide resources for those in a behavioral health or substance abuse crisis,” said Councilmember Rick Talbert, District 5. “This is a necessary step forward, and I am excited for this center to be another resource available for those who need help.”

The Pierce County Council has allocated over $8.8 million dollars towards behavioral health programs and resources in the 2017 and 2018 budgets.

“We must continue to work and find ways to address the behavioral health crisis in Pierce County,” said County Council Chair, Doug Richardson. “We are working with professionals in the behavioral health field to make sure funding is going where it is needed most. Crisis stabilization is one of the most effective resources we can provide.”

Construction on the crisis recovery center could start as soon as early 2019.