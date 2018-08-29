The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Obituary Notices – August 29

Edwards Memorial Funerals Homes, Chapels and Crematories:Francis Henry Brandenburg; Louis Francis Matthies; Pamela Lou Morgan.

Mountain View Funeral Home: Bobbie Clark; Penny East; Esther Grubbs; Mary Reid; Richard Trimble III.

