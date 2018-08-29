National Drive Electric Week in Steilacoom, Sep 8

Submitted by Dick Muri.

If you have not yet seen the Town of Steilacoom Reader Boards, it announces NDEW Steilacoom 2018, 8 Sep 11 AM to 3 PM. Here are some interesting facts about our 5th annual NDEW Steilacoom event.

The National Drive Electric Week (NDEW), September 8-16, 2018, is an annual nationwide celebration to heighten awareness of today’s widespread availability of plug-in vehicles and highlight the benefits of all-electric and plug-in hybrid-electric cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more.

We expect about 120 vehicles will be displayed at our festival (currently 103 registered to attend). It is downtown Steilacoom, between 11 AM and 3 PM on Saturday, 8 September and we expect more than 1,000 people will attend.

There will be a series of guest speakers on various topics relating to driving electric at the Town Hall beginning at 11 AM.

Pierce Transit will bring one of their three newly purchased battery operated buses. Yes, it is a very big bus that operates solely on batteries! www.proterra.com

Hundreds of events nationwide and the largest NDEW festival in the Pacific Northwest is here in our Town of Steilacoom. So if you are interested in learning more our 5th annual event, contact NDEW “City Captain” Dick Muri (253-439-9797, Dick@DickMuri.com) or go to driveelectricweek.org/event.php?eventid=1202 to register as an attendee.

For more information, go to driveelectricweek.org/stats.php

Yes, currently we are the largest event in the country!