Morgan Campaign Endorsed by Cantwell, Heck

Submitted by Melanie Morgan Campaign.

With results now certified, it is official that Melanie Morgan, a Franklin-Pierce School Board Director is the favorite to win the race for the Washington State House of Representative, Position 1 Representative of the 29th Legislative District. Despite her opponent out-fundraising her, she was able to overcome and finish first in the Primary.

The Morgan campaign is also excited to announce that this past weekend, while introducing Representative Denny Heck at a fundraiser for Senator Cantwell which featured US Senator Cory Booker, she received the endorsements of both Senator Cantwell and Representative Heck.

In response to their endorsements, Morgan said:

“Representation matters. I have worked tirelessly my entire career to provide services to others, especially those that are most marginalized by the current system. I was drawn to run for office because not enough people took my issues seriously, as a single black mother struggling to ensure my children achieve the American dream, I am committed to work on the disparities that affect my constituents in the 29th legislative district; low-income affordable housing, fully and equitably funding an education system that prioritizes students, and fighting for a transportation system that works for everyone.”

Melanie is a school board director, a US Army veteran, and has spent significant time in the community working on issues related to education, familial, homelessness, transportation and community relations. Melanie was first elected to the Franklin-Pierce School Board in 2015 and was instrumental in the passage of the district’s $157 million bond measure in 2016, the first bond measure to pass in the district since 1998. Prior to serving as a school board director , Melanie served as a Commissioner on the Board of the Pierce County Housing Authority, and on the Board of Community Healthcare. It is time to give the 29th Legislative District the Leader WE Deserve!