Coquere revived from archvies

Submitted by Ben Sclair.
Inspired by Sean Graver’s photo of Manley’s Grocery, I think it wise to share a piece of Suburban Times history I recently came across. Found in some old boxes is “a special production of the Suburban Times”… Coquere.
This first – and perhaps only – edition of Coquere was a special section of the Suburban Times from 1978 and was devoted to reader recipes and prizes in five categories. Click the cover (below) or here to download a PDF-version we scanned.
Kind of fun to flip through the pages and see both delicious recipes and yet sad to see ads for businesses that no longer exist. Bon Appétit.
Leave a Reply