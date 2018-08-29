Coquere revived from archvies

Submitted by Ben Sclair.

Inspired by Sean Graver’s photo of Manley’s Grocery, I think it wise to share a piece of Suburban Times history I recently came across. Found in some old boxes is “a special production of the Suburban Times”… Coquere.

This first – and perhaps only – edition of Coquere was a special section of the Suburban Times from 1978 and was devoted to reader recipes and prizes in five categories. Click the cover (below) or here to download a PDF-version we scanned.

Kind of fun to flip through the pages and see both delicious recipes and yet sad to see ads for businesses that no longer exist. Bon Appétit.