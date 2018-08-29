Centerforce receives $1,077 from Whole Foods Market

Submitted by Centerforce.

Centerforce is pleased to announce it has received $1,077.13 in partnership with Whole Foods Market through its Bag Donation program. These funds will support Centerforce’s core mission, including the Community Inclusion and Community Employment services at its Lakewood office.

The money raised through Whole Foods Market’s quarterly program was applied to our 50th anniversary Gala and Dinner fund, with proceeds helping to reduce the cost of uncompensated services provided to clients, such as Kayla, who is in the Community Inclusion program.

Kayla started volunteering on a horse farm in 2014 as part of Centerforce’s Individual Employment program. There, she would enjoy learning how to care for horses by brushing, feeding and helping cleaning the stalls. She transitioned to our Community Inclusion program, where she has excelled with the help of the Centerforce staff.

Currently, Kayla is working on small motor skills by completing challenging puzzles and being introduced to new games and their rules. She has been improving on her social skills by making a few friends at the Orting Public Library.

Kayla has come a long way in trusting Centerforce to meet and obtain her own goals, as well as providing challenging new goals she can obtain.

“I am so appreciative of the support from Whole Foods Market. Their support is essential and enables us to continue to serve our clients in our Community Inclusion and Community Employment programs,” said Debby L. Graham, executive director at Centerforce.

Whole Foods Market Bag Donation program gives customers a 10-cent credit for bringing their own shopping bags. Customers can choose to donate that credit instead to a local, partner charity.

Centerforce has been selected as a Whole Foods Market Community Giving Program partner. Shop Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Whole Foods Market Chambers Bay, 3515 Bridgeport Way W. in University Place, and 5% of the day’s net proceeds will be donated back to our Lakewood nonprofit.