Take Transit to the Washington State Fair

Submitted by Pierce Transit.

Guests of the Washington State Fair can save on gas and parking, avoid the traffic, and enjoy the biggest party in the state by bus or commuter rail again this year. Pierce Transit and Sound Transit will operate special service during the Fair to provide guests with an easy option for getting there. Purchase State Fair tickets before you go: www.thefair.com/tickets. The Fair runs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 23, except Tuesdays and Sept. 5, when it is closed.

Pierce Transit Fair Express Bus

Pierce Transit will offer express bus service to the Washington State Fair each day the Fair is open. Riders can park free and catch the Fair Express from three locations: Tacoma Mall (near JC Penney/Firestone), Lakewood Towne Center (behind Target and Barnes & Noble)and South Hill Mall (south end near Sears). Fair Express service begins Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays the last trip leaves the Fair at 10 p.m.; on Fridays, the last trip leaves at 11 p.m. Service on Saturdays and Sundays begins at 9 a.m. with the last trip leaving the Fair at 11 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 p.m. on Sundays. There will be special Labor Day weekend service running until 11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 2 and beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 3. All Fair Express buses and SHUTTLE vans will drop customers off and pick them up at the Blue Gate Parking Lot. For more information about the Fair Express, including instructions for registered SHUTTLE customers on scheduling a trip, visit: www.piercetransit.org/washington-state-fair-express.

FARES One Way Ride All Day Pass Adult $2.00 $5.00 Senior/Disabled With valid Regional Reduced Fare Permit $1.00 $2.50 Youth (18 & under) $1.00 $2.50 Exact cash, ORCA Card & One Ride Tickets accepted. Children 5 and younger ride free with a fare-paying passenger. Special Family Fare: Up to four children (age 13 and under) may ride free when accompanied by a fare-paying passenger.

Sound Transit Sounder Fair Service

Once again this year you can ride the Sounder train to the Washington State Fair in Puyallup! Special Sounder trains will run on two Saturdays, Sept. 15 and 22, serving nine stations from Everett to Puyallup. From Puyallup Station, you can jump on a free Pierce Transit bus to the Fair’s exclusive Sounder entrance. Two trains will take passengers between the Snohomish County stations of Everett, Mukilteo and Edmonds and Seattle’s King Street Station. No changing of trains is necessary for Snohomish County riders to continue south. Three trains will run between King Street Station, Tukwila, Kent, Auburn and Sumner before reaching Puyallup Station. For more information and Sounder schedules visit www.soundtransit.org/soundertothefair. To purchase a discounted bundled ticket that includes a Sounder Train ticket and Fair gate admission, visit www.thefair.com/sounder.

Sound Transit Express Bus

Sound Transit Express Route 578 also runs between Seattle and Puyallup seven days a week. Riders can check the schedule here: www.soundtransit.org/Schedules/ST-Express-Bus/578.