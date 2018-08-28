State Senate 28th, 29th Legislative Districts topic of Aug. 30 Lakewood United Meeting

Submitted by Lakewood United.

August 30, 2018 “Washington State Senate 28th and 29th Legislative Districts” (Kris – MC) Details:

Incumbent Senator Steve Conway, 29th Legislative District, has confirmed.

Challenger Pierre Malebranche has not yet confirmed; he has been offered equal time at a future Lakewood United Meeting if he unable to attend today.

Senator Steve O’Ban, 28th Legislative District, has been invited to make remarks about his term, if he wishes to attend.

The Lakewood United group meets at 7 AM every Thursday at Burs Restaurant, which is located at 6151 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood, near Bridgeport Way SW. The upcoming Lakewood United topic is as follows:

September 6, 2018 to be announced. Details:

This Thursday morning is left for any overflow requirements from last week’s “Washington State Senate 28th and 29th Legislative Districts.”

Please look for an update in the September 3rd Newsletter.

The dues for our fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2018, are $25 per year. The Lakewood United Board voted on February 9 to increase the dues from $20 to $25. Lakewood United operates with a volunteer board. Expenses are for a small gift for each presenter (for example, a pen/stylus set with Lakewood United motto plus a certificate of appreciation) and for administrative supplies. You can pay your dues by mail to Lakewood United, P.O. Box 99785, Lakewood, WA 98496 or directly to Sue Boguszewski if she is present at the weekly Thursday morning events.

Lakewood United is now on Facebook: www.facebook.com/LakewoodUnitedofLakewoodWashington. Our website: www.thesubtimes.com/serviceclubs/lakewood-united/.

The next Lakewood United Board Meeting is Friday, September 7, 2018 (1st Friday) at 12:00 noon, 11:30 AM if you wish to order lunch, at Carrs Restaurant, 11006 Bridgeport Way SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Visitors are encouraged.