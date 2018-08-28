Letter: Our cat is missing

Submitted by S. Hostetter.

Our beloved rescue cat, Grayson, has gone missing. He was last seen Friday night, August 24 around 10:30 in the area of 112th and Gravelly Lake Drive (Clover Creek Crossing).

He did not want to come in, so we let him stay out thinking he would meow at the door later in the night and we would let him in, as we had done in the past. Morning arrives, and no Grayson and still no Grayson.

He is a gray short hair domestic feline, chipped, neutered and 2 1/2 years old. We are missing him and want to have him back home with us. If you have any information regarding him, please call 253 389-0236.