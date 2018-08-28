Kiwanis Club of Tacoma elects new Officers

Submitted by Kiwanis Club of Tacoma.

The Kiwanis Club of Tacoma, WA elected its Officers for 2018-19.

Gary Brackett was elected as President.

Other Officers elected were Dr. Richard Hawkins as VP. Bill Martyn and Robert Kinch are continuing as Treasurer and Secretary respectively. Immediate Past President is now Kurt Olson.

The Board Members for 2018-19 are:

Brad Baker

Ken Brownlee

John DeLoma

Ron Hendry

Sandy Roszman

Judy Rucker

Willie Stewart

Eugene Wiegman

PNW Kiwanis District Governor Jerry Deas will officiate at the installation of new officers during the Kiwanis Club of Tacoma meeting Oct. 9, 11:45 a.m., La Quinta Inn & Suites, 1425 E. 27th St., Tacoma, 98421.