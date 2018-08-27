Then and Now – photos from Lakewood’s past

Submitted by Sean Graver.

I found some old photos that I took when I was a teenager. The first one is a familiar site for those who lived here in the 70’s. Manley’s was the neighborhood grocery store on Steilacoom Blvd. In the photo, it’s next door neighbor to the left was Ludwig’s Drug Store. Today, these buildings are home to Dollar Tree and Ace Hardware respectively.

Thunderbird Center around 1976

Other shops shown on the Thunderbird Center sign include Bev & Dick’s Bakery and Pizza Pantry.

Thunderbird Center in 2018

What memories of the Thunderbird Center do you have?