Statewide Flag Lowering in honor of Sen. McCain

Submitted by Gov. Inslee’s Office.

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Monday, August 27, 2018, in memory of Senator John McCain who passed away on August 25 at the age of 81 from cancer.

Flags should remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

The Senator will lie in state on Wednesday, August 29, 2018, in Arizona state at the Arizona State Capitol, followed by a 10 a.m. memorial service will be held at the National Phoenix Baptist Church. Then on Friday in Washington, D.C., Sen. McCain will lie in state at the United States Capitol. Then on Friday a memorial service in Washington, D.C. will be held at the Washington National Cathedral. Followed by a private ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy where he will buried.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.