Shake Off Boredom with a ‘Play-cation’ around South Sound

Submitted by Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission.

Enjoy what’s left of nice weather with activities that include the mountain, city and sea

Kids can climb, crawl, jump and learn in the Kids’ Trek area of Northwest Trek in Eatonville.

Summer’s nearly over and you haven’t done anything fun? A family “play-cation” of kayaking, ziplines, Mount Rainier horseback rides and more are fun, easy outings around Tacoma and the South Sound.

NW Trek Wildlife Park and Zip Wild Course

Take in the bears, birds and bison—and many more animals—while riding on the Discovery Tram through the park in Eatonville. After you’ve seen the park from ground level, head to Zip Wild, NW Trek’s zipline challenge course where you can fly above the tree canopy. The five zipline courses include the adrenaline-pumping Sensation Course and a Super Kid Course for the little ones.

Horseback Riding and Disc Golf at Crystal Mountain



The hiking is great, but consider a detour to try horseback riding or disc golf at Crystal Mountain Resort. Guided horse rides follow trails through alpine meadows and range from one to five hours long. Take your disc golf skills to new heights on two courses with a total of 30 baskets. Bring your own discs or buy custom-stamped discs on site.

Mount Rainier Junior Ranger Program



This activity-based program is offered in most national parks across the country, including the hometown favorite Mount Rainier National Park. Spend a day on the mountain learning about wildlife, flora and fauna and what makes our mountain special. The Junior Ranger program comes with a workbook, ranger-led hikes and the chance to earn a Junior Ranger patch and certificate.

Kayak & SUP Rentals



Take the family on a paddle through the South Sound waterways and beaches under the gaze of Mount Rainier. Count how many seals and eagles you can spot! And once you’ve anchored shore-side, search for treasure while beach combing at low tide.

Rent a surrey at Point Ruston for a different perspective of the Tacoma waterfront.

Bike Rentals



See the waterfront on wheels when you rent bikes at Point Ruston. The flat, paved walkway provides views of Commencement Bay and Mount Rainier. Make it a four-person surrey so you can share pedaling duties and have an even more unique experience.

The Family Pavilion at Cheney Stadium is free and open year-round.

Family Pavilion at Cheney Stadium



The minor league AAA Tacoma Rainiers have just a few games left at Cheney Stadium this year. But you can still have fun at the stadium’s Family Pavilion playground, free and open every day at 10 a.m., even on non-game days. The pavilion includes a regulation Wiffle ball field, the only one in Tacoma.

