Join Lakewood Historical Society for Annual Picnic in Ft Steilacoom Park

Submitted by Becky Huber.

As in the past, the Lakewood Historical Society has enjoyed visiting the various parks in Lakewood for our annual pot luck picnic, this year it will be held on Tues, Aug 28th from 4-6 pm at Ft Steilacoom Park, using Shelter # 2 that is right next to the Children’s Playground It has adequate parking and bathrooms. We may not have enough seating so bring your lawn chairs.

Chicken, anyone?

The Society will provide fried chicken, water and lemonade. Bring your favorite side dish, salad, casserole or dessert. A short program will be provided by Mary Dodsworth, Director of the City’s Parks and Recreation Department. She will be updating us on all of the exciting improvements and plans being made in the Park. Also learn more about the exciting programs and activities the Society has planned for the next year. The event is free and open to the public.

Rainbow over Park

Note: If the air quality permits, you may attend the free “Move with Music” concert series in the new Pavilion in Ft Steilacoom Park after our picnic, 6-7:30 pm.