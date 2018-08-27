JBLM late-night mortar training Aug. 28-31

Submitted by Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will conduct late-night mortar training Tuesday, August 28 at 6:30 a.m. through Friday, August 31 at 5 p.m. using 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars.

One JBLM unit is scheduled to conduct training with 60mm, 81mm, and 120mm mortars. Training will occur during the day, evening and late night hours. Increased levels of activity will be noticed beginning Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and continue through 5 p.m. Friday.

Queries or comments about noise may be directed to the JBLM Public Affairs Office’s External Communication Division hotline at (253) 967-0852, daily.