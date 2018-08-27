DuPont Makes Citizens Pay For City’s Mistakes?

Submitted by Judy Norris, FB: Save Our City-DuPont, WA.

Jeff Wilson, DuPont Economic Development Director, charged ME, a citizen fighting for fellow citizens to ensure DuPont city codes are upheld, $6,061.70 for the hearing examiner fee for a code interpretation appeal of one of Wilson’s rulings. The hearing examiner ruled in favor of the citizens’ appeal, and currently no loopholes exist that would allow monster distribution warehouses disguised as retail on the Old Fort Lake business tech park property that, under city word ccode, prohibits distribution warehouses. DuPont already has multiple distribution warehouses, and more planned, of sizes up to the over 1,000,000 sq. ft Amazon distribution center in our industrial zone.

Wilson’s code interpretation would have opened up the heart of DuPont to monster warehouse distribution centers disguised as retail and the ensuing semi-truck traffic RIGHT NEXT to Pioneer Middle School, our Powderworks Park, and homes.

Old Fort Lake Property Around DuPont’s World Class Golf Course

Save Our City-DuPont, WA is a 720-member citizen activist Facebook group in DuPont that focuses on land use issues and local government accountability in DuPont. Through citizen activism on this group and other community forums, DuPont citizens have raised the entire total of $12,210 to pay for our land use attorney’s legal fees to fight off unwanted distribution warehouses in a business tech park NEVER zoned for distribution warehouses. DuPont is a master planned community protected by a comprehensive plan that clearly delineates zoning that protects our quality of life.

One of DuPont’s former mayors, Penny Drost, commented on a Save Our City post regarding this outrageous slap in the face bill sent to citizens who care and get involved:

“This most certainly is appalling – at best. Your letter excellent. Government runs amok and corruption sets in when there are no citizens watching. The irony in this situation is heart-breaking – encourage citizens to become involved and then send them a huge bill for doing so? That’s just plain wrong. A government’s budget is responsible for the costs of its own processes. Charging citizens $6000 to stop government from breaking its own laws? Reprehensible.”