Chance to win 40+ Seattle Seahawks items

Submitted by Eric Warn.

Here’s an opportunity to win over 40 Seattle Seahawks items, including a signed helmet by Steve Largent, Pro football hall of fame member who spent 14 years with the Seattle Seahawks.

The cost for a raffle ticket is only $5 and you can purchase them at Heritage Bank in Lakewood which has the Seahawks items displayed. The bank’s address is 10318 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, right across the street from Red Robin.

The drawing is at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 11th, at the Lakewood Farmer’s Market, so get your tickets now.