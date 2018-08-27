Chamber recognizes Spotlight on Business Awards Recipients

Submitted by Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber of Commerce.

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber annually recognizes local businesses that have set the standard for exemplary business practices at the Spotlight on Business Awards. This year’s recipients were recognized at the Chamber’s Summer Celebration on August 10th.

Congratulations to this year’s Spotlight on Business Award recipients:

Small Business (1-25 employees) – Express Employment Professionals

Medium Business (26-50 employees) – TREE

Large Business (51+ employees) – Tool Gauge

Non-Profit Organization – Tacoma Kiwanis

Minority-Owned Business – Charme Nails and Skin Studio

Veteran-Owned Business – Blue Shift Media

Business Supporter of the Military – America’s Credit Union

