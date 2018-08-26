Road work on Lakewood Drive starts Tuesday, Aug. 28

Submitted by The City of Lakewood

Starting next week Lakewood Drive will be down one lane in each direction and speed limits reduced while contractor Tucci and Sons, Inc. begins road improvements. Construction is anticipated to begin Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 7 a.m.

Work will happen between Flett Creek (just past Steilacoom Boulevard) and 74th Street. The speed limit through the work zone will be temporarily reduced from 40 miles per hour to 20 mph.

Planned improvements include installation of curb, gutter and sidewalks on both sides of the roadway. The road will also be repaved, finally eliminating the cracks and potholes that have plagued this major entryway into the city in recent years.

Alternative routes are available on Bridgeport Way and South Tacoma Way for those looking to avoid traffic impacts.

The majority of the work should move quickly and completion is anticipated in November.