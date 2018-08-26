Everyone For Veterans, organizing a blood drive in honor of veterans and families

Submitted by Everyone For Veterans (E4V).

Lakewood, WA – A new non-profit, Everyone For Veterans, in collaboration with Bloodworks NW and the Lakewood RAM restaurant is raising awareness of the continuous challenges our veterans and their families can have when these veterans return from combat areas. Veterans continue to save lives and donate blood when blood donation is at it’s lowest. #BoldforBlood!

This is an opportunity for the media to tell the story of how communities can easily step up and help veterans in each community instead of just depending on the VA and veteran agencies. We all know that veterans who return from combat can have a tough time and it seemed an insurmountable problem for individuals to help. We need to ask ourselves, “What am I doing for veterans in my community?”

Everyone for Veterans, has an innovative way to be the “Uber of veteran care”, where we can easily connect individuals in communities to give back to these veterans who are in need. Both the communities and the veterans benefit richly in this process. The local community involvement can be crucial and very effective in a lot of ways that the VA can’t help. For us who did not serve in the military, this can be our chance to serve by helping veterans who have returned from combat and having a tough time.

Thomas A , US Army, had this to say, “…because of the kindness and generosity E4V displayed, I DO finally feel at home. Please continue doing what you are doing, and know that it makes an incalculable difference.”

Visit www.everyoneforveterans.org and learn how easy it is to help a veteran.

(This event is on Monday, August 27th, 12 – 6pm, at 10019 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA.)