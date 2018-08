Submitted by Steilacoom Historical School District.

The Steilacoom Historical School Board of Directors will hold a Special School Board meeting on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 10:00 am, to take action on the Steilacoom Education Association and Steilacoom Classified Education Association Collective Bargaining Agreements.

The meeting will take place in the District Professional Development Center located at 511 Chambers Street, Steilacoom, WA 98388