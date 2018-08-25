Sound Transit light rail ridership up 6.2% in second quarter

Submitted by Sound Transit.

More than 6.3 million people rode Sound Transit’s popular Link light rail trains during the second quarter of 2018, a gain of 6.2 percent compared to the same period last year. Overall, 23 million riders hopped aboard Sound Transit trains and buses, a 2.9 percent system-wide increase from second quarter of last year.

“More people are taking advantage of Sound Transit trains and buses to avoid congestion and the hassle of commuting,” said Board Chair and Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. “Expansions to Lynnwood, Bellevue and Federal Way will only bring more people into our system, providing additional transportation options to the Puget Sound region.”

Transit ridership in the Puget Sound region continues to grow at significantly higher rates than in other regions of the country. According to the American Public Transportation Association, transit ridership nationally declined 2.9 percent in 2017 from the previous year.

The second quarter ridership report can be found here: soundtransit.org/ridership