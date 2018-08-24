Submitted by the City of University Place

Over the course of seven weeks, attendees will learn about law enforcement’s role in the criminal justice system and how residents can help protect themselves, their property and their neighborhoods. Topics include the impact of legalized marijuana and a K9 presentation by Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy John Munson and his sidekick, Hans.

Course Outline



Sept. 18: Introduction to policing in University Place & course overview – Chief Mike Blair

Sept. 25: Patrol Procedures & Use of Force – Sergeant Glen Carpenter

Oct. 2: Nine flashpoints in American Policing – Sheriff Paul Pastor

Oct. 9: Legal lecture on law enforcement – Jeremy Culumber, Attorney at Law

Oct. 16: Legalized marijuana and its impact on public safety – Deputy Nordstrom

Oct. 23: Protecting yourself & your property – Public Safety Manager Jennifer Hales

Oct. 30: South Sound 911 – Communications Officer Dave Lovrak/K-9 Demo – Deputy John Munson

Nov. 6: Personal gun ownership in America & firearms simulations



The Public Safety and Criminal Justice Academy weekly sessions run from 1 to 4 p.m. and are held at the University Place Police Department headquarters in the Civic Building at 3609 Market Place W. Space is limited and previous academies have filled up quickly, so reserve your spot today by calling 253.798.3141.