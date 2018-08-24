Lakewood City Manager’s Weekly Bulletin Aug. 24, 2018

By John J. Caulfield, City Manager

Starting next week Lakewood Drive will be down one lane in each direction and speed limits reduced while contractor Tucci & Sons, Inc. begins road improvements. Construction is anticipated to begin Tuesday, Aug. 28 at 7 a.m.

Work will happen between Flett Creek (just past Steilacoom Boulevard) and 74th Street. The speed limit through the work zone will be temporarily reduced from 40 miles per hour to 20 mph. Drivers are asked to obey posted speed limits for the safety of workers and the public.

Planned improvements include installation of curb, gutter and sidewalks on both sides of the roadway. The road will also be repaved, finally eliminating the cracks and potholes that have plagued this major entryway into the city in recent years.

Alternative routes are available on Bridgeport Way and South Tacoma Way for those looking to avoid traffic impacts. Please plan drive times accordingly as traffic will be congested in this area.

The majority of the work should move quickly and the project is anticipated to be complete by November.

Fort Steilacoom Park habitat restoration

The monthly habitat restoration work party at Fort Steilacoom Park is Saturday! Join other volunteers Aug. 25 to help clean up the vegetation around Waughop Lake in Fort Steilacoom Park.

We could really use your help. Gloves and hand pruners are helpful. Bring plenty of water!

Meet at the barns at 9 a.m. and plan to go until noon. If you don’t see us there, head to the Waughop Lake Trail and you will see us working.

Even if you can’t stay the entire time, any help is appreciated.

Back to School Bash

Join City of Faith Christian Center and Kevin Rogers Ministries Saturday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for its Back to School Bash, happening at 11011 Occident Street SW in Lakewood.

This family-friendly event combines fun and games, bounce houses and face painting with access to services like dental care, sports physicals, medical exams, flu shots, haircuts and access to a nutritionist. Also included while supplies last: Free school supplies, backpacks and lunch.

This event is open to the public and everyone is invited. For more information call 253-722-5265.

Human services grant applications due Monday

Applications from qualified social, health and human services organizations seeking city funds for the 2019-2020 biennium are due Monday. Each year Lakewood designates 1 percent of its General Fund to support human services in the Lakewood community. Applications are available on the city’s website.

Concert in the Pavilion rescheduled

Due to poor air quality this week the city rescheduled its Aug. 21 free concert in the park out of public health concerns.

Current forecasts show cleaner air will be in the region next week, which means the Aug. 28 show will go on as planned.

The Aug. 21 show with Good Co., and electro swing band, will be rescheduled for some time after Labor Day. A date is still to-be-determined, but once selected will be publicized on the city website and its Facebook page.

We hope you’ll join us Tuesday at 6 p.m. for Candy Shoppe, a dance, pop, rock band. Don’t forget to bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner and sit back, relax and enjoy the remaining days of summer.

Lakewood Film, Art, Book Festival

The Lakewood Film, Art and Book Festival is one month away!

Formerly the Asian Film Fest, this year’s event was revamped and expanded to include more film showings, expanded art exhibition and inclusion of a book event where local authors will have space to display and sell their latest publications. So far 40 authors are lined up to attend.

This free event is Sept. 28-30. Here are the three films playing Friday, Sept. 28:

Eddie the Eagle : Michael “Eddie” Edwards, a British commoner who leaped to fame and into hearts around the world at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics. Eddie had no funds, no sponsorship and little talent. But dreams and the power of positive thinking propelled him to fame. Showtime : 1 p.m.

Michael “Eddie” Edwards, a British commoner who leaped to fame and into hearts around the world at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics. Eddie had no funds, no sponsorship and little talent. But dreams and the power of positive thinking propelled him to fame. : 1 p.m. United 93 : Nominated for two Academy Awards including Best Director, this film was also the winner of the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Picture. This is masterful film accurately outlines the events onboard United Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. Showtime : 4 p.m.

: Nominated for two Academy Awards including Best Director, this film was also the winner of the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Picture. This is masterful film accurately outlines the events onboard United Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. : 4 p.m. RACE: The incredible true story of legendary track star Jesse Owens. Raised in a period of America racism and segregation, Owens began an epic quest to be the greatest athlete in history. Faced with the challenge to represent the United States amidst the racial climate of the 1936 Berlin Olympics in Nazi Germany, Owens choose to attend and went on to win four Gold Medals in front of Adolf Hitler. The intense behind the scenes intrigue take center stage in this story of courage, determination, friendship and trust. Showtime: 7 p.m.

Event organizers are looking for volunteers. Contact Kat Flores at 253-232-7178 for more information. Stay up to date on the latest information – including author announcements – by liking the Facebook event page: Facebook.com/filmartsbooks.

Volunteers needed for 28th Japan-America Grassroots Summit

Nearly 150 Japanese people will visit Washington State Sept. 18-24, 2018, for the 28th Japan-America Grassroots Summit, an international exchange program. Lakewood is one of the host cities for the visit.

After two days in Seattle the visitors, who range from high school students to senior citizens, will spend three days visiting with 14 localities across the state – including in Lakewood.

The Japan-America Society of the State of Washington, the host organization, is actively seeking volunteers to help with the upcoming visit. To sign up as a volunteer, and for more information about the upcoming Grassroots Summit, visit jassw.info/Grassroots2018.

The Summit alternates between the United States and Japan and will be in Seattle this year for the first time in its 28-year history. This year it is hosted by the Japan-America Society of the State of Washington in association with the Consulate General of Japan in Seattle, city governments, sister city associations, and Japanese community organizations and leaders.

Host families needed

Education, Travel and Culture is looking for families in the Clover Park School District to host exchange students from its international program.

This nonprofit high school exchange organization has students from around the world looking for placements for this school year. Students come with their own spending money and health insurance. All they need is a family willing to open their hearts and home. Most participants walk away with a new member of the family, great memories and a vacation invitation from abroad.

Learn more online or contact Gia Allen at 623-693-1495.

Applications available for Lakewood 2019 Comp Plan

Changes to the Lakewood Comprehensive Plan, and some zoning code regulations such as property-specific zoning classifications, are allowable once per year under state law. As the first step in this process, the city invites interested parties to identify proposed changes. Afterward, the Lakewood Planning Commission and then City Council will review and confirm the list of amendments to be considered over the course of the year, including privately-initiated amendments. This list is known as the “Annual Comprehensive Plan Docket.”

Any individual, organization, business, or other group may propose an amendment. Proposals to amend the Comprehensive Plan and associated Zoning Code provisions must be received by the Lakewood Community & Economic Development Department by 4:30 p.m., Sept. 17, 2018. Proposals received after the deadline will be considered in the 2020 Comprehensive Plan Docket.

The application forms for the various types of amendments are available online.

Email Tiffany Speir, Planning Manager, Special Projects, or call her at 253-983-7702, for more information.

Final push to sell Veteran’s Memorial Commemorative bricks

There are roughly 200 bricks remaining at our Veteran’s Memorial for you to leave a permanent legacy in Lakewood. Purchase your brick today to honor a loved one or veteran.

Click here for more information, including the form you must fill out to reserve your brick(s). Or you can call City Hall, 253-589-2489, or email info@cityoflakewood.us for more information.

Transportation updates

Steilacoom Boulevard (88th to Ardmore): The signal poles are here. We are now waiting for the WSDOT inspection to be complete before we can install them.

Gravelly Lake Drive non-motorized trail: Contractor NW Cascade began pouring the sidewalks this week on the westbound side.

Military/112th: Signal installation resumed Aug. 22. The contractor has roughly one month of work left to complete the project.

Join a community advisory board

Do you like to give back to the community? Are you looking to get better connected to Lakewood? Have some free time you want to fill? Consider joining one of the city’s community advisory boards. Board members often have experience or expertise they can lend, can meet on a monthly basis and can commit to serving a full term, or longer. Boards with openings:

Lakewood Arts Commission: 3 vacancies. Deadline: Sept. 7.

3 vacancies. Deadline: Sept. 7. Landmarks and Heritage Advisory Board: 2 vacancies. Open until filled.

Board and commission descriptions, meeting schedule and application form can be found online.

Stay up to date with MyLakewood 311

Did you know Lakewood has its own free mobile app?

All you need to know about the city is at your fingertips. Updates on road projects and detours around the city and other city announcements can be found under the “Public Announcements” header. Contact the city using the “submit a new request” button and select from the appropriate category. The app allows you to track city staff’s response to your request and follow it through the process. Please only submit one request per item – submitting multiple requests for the same item slows the review process. Note: This app is not monitored 24/7. If you are reporting an emergency that needs immediate assistance please call 911.

Download it now in the iTunes App Store or on Google Play.

Upcoming Council Meetings

The City Council meets every Monday beginning at 7 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers located at 6000 Main Street SW. Agenda items include:

August 27, 2018 Special Meeting

Executive Session to discuss agency litigation pursuant to RCW 42.30.110(1)(i)

August 27, 2018 Study Session

Review Pierce County jail contract

Animal services update

Review Puget Sound Energy Master Lighting Services Agreement

September 4, 2018 (Tues) Regular Meeting

Youth Council Report

Clover Park School District Report

Proclamation declaring September 11, 2018 as Patriot Day and Day of Remembrance. – Chief Jim Sharp, West Pierce Fire & Rescue

Proclamation recognizing 80 th Year Anniversary of Lakewood Playhouse – Mr. John Munn, Managing Artistic Director

Year Anniversary of Lakewood Playhouse – Mr. John Munn, Managing Artistic Director Appoint members to Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

Approve Pierce County jail services contract

Approve Puget Sound Energy Master Lighting Services Agreement

Reports by the City Manager – Review Title 5 code amendments relative to business license regulations

Reports by the City Manager – Economic Development Incentives Update

Aug. 27 Agenda