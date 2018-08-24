Home from Home: Squash

Submitted by Susanne Bacon.

If anybody had ever told me twenty-five years ago that I’d become a fervent squash lover and couldn’t wait for a specific kind to appear in the markets every fall, I’d have laughed in their faces. Because Germans don’t differentiate between pumpkin and squash, but use the term “Kuerbis” (pronounce curr-biss, i.e. pumpkin) for either, I thought all must be tasting pretty much the same. And as my very first encounter with them was of the sweet-sour pickled variety, which four-year-old me totally disliked, I kept just admiring the look of the plants per se.

The big change came during my business life when I had my very first taste of a “pumpkin soup” (which I strongly suspect was made from squash), topped with a dollop of whipped cream and toasted pumpkin seeds. I needed to replicate this recipe. I knew a colleague of mine had a recipe – and she introduced me to the Uchiki Kuri. As it is one of the most common winter squash to come across in Germany, I had no trouble finding one. And then I started experimenting.

Change of ocean side. The first fall I was over here, I kept looking in vain for any Uchiki Kuri. I combed through supermarkets high and low end – nothing. I found butternut and Blue Hubbard, spaghetti squash and sugar pumpkins, but none of my beloved Hokkaido kind. I was disappointed. I had expected them to be abundant in a region with so many Asian residents. But then – maybe Hokkaido squash didn’t belong to the Asian cuisine at all?

I kept looking the following year. And then the year after I found some at a supermarket in Lakewood Towne Center. I must have been beaming all over the face during my entire shopping spree that day. I bought not just one, I bought three, just to make sure that my fall was going to be perfect on the culinary side. I also bought some decorative squash, just because the find of my edible favorite ones had made me so happy.

My search was on anew when the same supermarket left Towne Center and with it so many culinary options that others nearby simply don’t offer. My quest began again. It was disheartening. Even more so since few sales people had ever heard of the squash by either of its three names. Not even the pumpkin/squash farms around here sold any on their premises. Instead I bought a few other kinds of winter squash. I came to fairly like butternut and Delicata, but never became a friend of carnival or turban squash. That same year, I came across Uchiki Kuri only in a regional supermarket in Seattle.

These days, I drive up to a certain supermarket in Proctor or one in University Place to get my fill of Hokkaido squash in fall. And then I prepare near a gallon of squash puree to freeze. And I roast slices of it just with olive oil, a few herbs, salt, and pepper. And I make soup. As you can eat the bright red skin of the Kuri squash, the dish gains an intense orange color. Adding some white wine, a dollop of sour cream, and chopped pistachios is my kitchen hack. And you bet that this soup has become a family favorite and a fall staple at our home ever since.

Ah, fall and winter squash are coming soon! I will go “hunt” for my beautiful Uchiki Kuri again. Sure, I will enjoy some butternut and spaghetti squash along the way, too. I will love looking at squash and pumpkins at farm stores or driving by the colorful fields between here and Mt. Rainier. Because fall gains color with these beautiful, versatile gourds. I cannot imagine fall without decorative squash at my home anymore. Or without a carved pumpkin by the front door. But to me the best of all will always be that one evasive kind that was so easy to come by in my German past and seems to be such an uncommon species over here. – If you come across them anywhere, do yourselves a favor and give them a try!