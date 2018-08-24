Get crazy at Kidz Kraze Festival on Aug. 26

Submitted by Pierce County.

Summer is coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. Here’s your chance to relish in the warm weather, fun games, and yummy food – all while enjoying the beautiful views of Chambers Bay.

Pierce County Parks & Recreation invites you to the 2nd annual Kidz Kraze Festival on Sunday, Aug. 26 from 12 to 4 p.m. at Chambers Creek Regional Park, Central Meadow, 6320 Grandview Dr. W. in University Place. The event and parking is free.

We’re turning the park into one giant play zone for families. Kids 3 to 12 will have a crazy good time with the bouncy houses, arts and crafts, and cooperative field games. There’s even a chance to win various prizes in the raffle drawing.

The Kidz Kraze Festival will also feature a variety of fun activity booths, including a Lego workshop with Bricks 4 Kidz, carnival games with prizes, painting with Art Studio 27, a caricaturist, children’s museum, and more!

Alongside our games and activities will be popular food vendors including unique home-brewed root beer from BJ’s restaurant, refreshing Italian sodas from The Old Spaghetti Factory, our local Bliss Ice Cream, snow cones from Boy Scout Troop 436, tasty hot dogs from Brew Dogs, and juicy hamburgers from Stacks food truck!

This community event is made possible through sponsorships from University Place Recycles and the Chambers Creek Foundation.