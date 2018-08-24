Dance Theatre Northwest Now Accepting Registrations for Fall Classes

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest.

University Place based Dance Theatre Northwest is now accepting registrations for Fall & Winter 2018. Classes are held at their studios at 2811 Bridgeport Way West #24 in University Place, WA 98466.

Adult Ballet is offered at all levels ~ Photo by Maks Zakharov

Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre, Yoga, Dance Exercise Classes & Performance opportunities are being offered for children age 4 & up, teens and adults of all ages from beginner to intermediate dance in all styles with ballet being offered from beginner to professional dance level.



Photo courtesy of Dance Theatre Northwest by Maks Zakharov

Family and military discounts are available as well as tuition assistance through a sliding scale for multiple classes. Call (253) 778-6534 or visit www.DTNW.org to learn more about the training available and their experienced staff.