Tacoma Urban League to celebrate 50th Anniversary

Submitted by The Tacoma Urban League.

Join us as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Tacoma Urban League and honor our past leaders and pioneers including our Founding President, Mr. Thomas Dixon.

Since 1968 we have worked to strengthen and support the local African American community and other disenfranchised groups in the achievement of social equality and economic independence. Help us celebrate our past as we look forward to the next 50 years!

For sponsorship information please email Linda Danford. Buy tickets here.

For more information please call our office at 253-383-2007.