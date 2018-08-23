RACE, the Jesse Owens Story playing at Lakewood FAB Fest

Submitted by Phil Raschke.

“RACE” is the incredible true story of legendary track and field star Jesse Owens. Raised in a period of American racism and segregation, Owens began an epic quest to be the greatest athlete in history. At Ohio State University, Owens broke record after record and was widely known as the “Buckeye Bullet”. At a Big Ten track meet in 1935, Owens set three world records and tied another in less than 45 minutes, a feat that has never been equaled and called by some sports authorities as “the greatest 45 minutes ever”.

Faced with the challenge to represent the United States amidst the racial climate of the 1936 Berlin Olympics in Nazi Germany, Owens chose to attend and went on to win four Gold Medals in front of the world press and Adolf Hitler. Additionally, the intense behind the scenes Olympic intrigue is also highlighted in this fascinating story of courage, determination, and friendship. Film critics have called RACE “movie magic”, “Gripping”, and it truly is!

Film shows at 7 pm, is rated PG-13 and stars Stephan James, Jason Sudeikis and Academy Award winners Jeremy Irons and William Hurt.

Admission and parking are free, but seating is limited and on a first come basis. A concession stand is available and guests are welcome to enjoy the author and art – photography exhibits before the film. The McGavick Center address is 4500 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Bldg 23.

Special Note: Attend the 7 pm showing of RACE and be eligible to win an autographed copy of a New York Times bestselling book by famed author Debbie Macomber or tickets to the upcoming Tacoma Film Festival hosted by the Grand Cinema.