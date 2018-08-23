Lakewood Historical Society Picnic in the Park, Aug. 28

Submitted by Lakewood Historical Society.

Come join the Lakewood Historical Society at our annual picnic. This year we will meet at the shelter #2 in Fort Steilacoom Park near the playground.

A special program will be presented by Mary Dodsworth about what’s in store for this favorite local spot!

Bring your favorite pot luck dish. The Society will provide chicken, drinks and table wear. Questions? Call the History Museum at 253-682-3480. Bring your own lawn chair if you wish.

Bringing a summer to a close with some history!

The essentials….

Where: 8714 87th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498

When: Tuesday, August 28, 2018 4-6pm

Be sure to bring a side dish or dessert.