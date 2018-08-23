Fort Steilacoom Park habitat restoration is Saturday

Submitted by The City of Lakewood

The monthly habitat restoration work party at Fort Steilacoom Park is Saturday! Join other volunteers Aug. 25 to help clean up the vegetation around Waughop Lake in Fort Steilacoom Park.

We could really use your help. Gloves and hand pruners are helpful. Bring plenty of water!

Meet at the barns at 9 a.m. and plan to go until noon. If you don’t see us there, head to the Waughop Lake Trail and you will see us working.

Even if you can’t stay the entire time, any help is appreciated. We meet rain, shine or snow!