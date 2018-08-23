Dog Reunited with Owner after Two Months

Submitted by The Humane Society.

TACOMA, WA – On Tuesday, August 14, two-year-old Pepper was reunited with her owner Brandon Adams at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Pit Bull had been missing for two and a half months.

Pepper originally came to the Humane Society with a group of other dogs. She was warm and sweet to female staff, but she appeared shy and submissive around men. When visiting the Humane Society, Brandon was drawn to the sweet girl. She remained closed off during their first meeting, but Brandon understood her background and tried again a few days later. This time Pepper greeted him with a tail wag, and Brandon was sold. “I was looking for an animal that needed a second chance,” Brandon said.

Brandon continued to work with Pepper, and she started to come out of her shell. He discovered that she loved car rides. He started with her in the very back seat, and with each ride, he’d gage Pepper’s comfort level. In no time at all, she was ready for the front seat.

Two weeks after meeting Brandon, Pepper went missing. Devastated, Brandon came into the Humane Society and was taken through a stray dog walkthrough. Not seeing Pepper, Brandon looked through the Lost Pet Binder, where people call in with found animals that they will be temporarily housing until an owner can be found. Since Brandon was not on social media, Adoption Services Representative Aidan Barba volunteered to post pictures to various lost pet groups on Brandon’s behalf. Aidan kept Pepper’s picture on her personal phone, and both Aidan and Brandon poured over www.thehumanesociety.org hoping that Pepper would turn up.

While checking various social media groups where people report lost and found pets, Aidan happened across a dog that reminded her of Pepper. The next day she was excited to see if the stray was a match, scanned for a microchip, and was over the moon it was in fact Pepper. “Brandon was emotional when he got the call, and I was so excited I told anyone who would listen,” Aidan said.

Since Pepper has been reunited with Brandon, she has already made some remarkable progress. Where she used to sleep at the foot of Brandon’s bed, she now demands to sleep up top with her new best friend. And after having all but given up hope on ever finding her, Brandon is now more determined than ever to work with Pepper, providing her with a loving home and giving her the opportunity to show how much love she has to offer in return.

In 2017, we reunited 1,729 animals with their owners. If you have a lost or found pet, visit www.thehumanesociety.org/lost-found/