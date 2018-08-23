Almost is Pet of the Week

Submitted by The Humane Society.

It’s time to say YES to Featured Pet Almost. This seven-year-old gray tuxedo girl with gorgeous green eyes has been very scared in the busy environment at the Humane Society and needs someone who will be patient with her and earn her trust. She does like the laser pointer and treats so that would be an excellent place to start.

While we don’t know how Almost is with other animals, an Adoption Services Representative would be happy to walk through how to introduce her to resident pets. See this beauty today at 2608 Center Street in Tacoma — #A529693.

Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.