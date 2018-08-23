Air quality improving in Lakewood; blue sky still exists

Submitted by City of Lakewood

From the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency: Air pollution levels are improving quickly in the Puget Sound region. We are seeing GOOD air quality again in many locations. The Stage 1 air quality burn ban for King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties will lift today at 1 p.m. (Aug, 23, 2018). Remember fire safety burn bans are still in effect. Check with your county fire marshal for more information.

We still see some smoke in Snohomish County that should clear out in the next couple hours. However, Darrington still has air pollution levels that are UNHEALTHY for everyone and will take more time to clear. With many fires expected to burn into September, we may continue to see smoke impacts as weather patterns shift, potentially as early as Monday for a day or two.

Check our website forecast and discussion for the most up-to-date conditions. To receive text updates on wildfires smoke changes, text WILDFIRES to 313131. To learn more about how to prepare for wildfire smoke, visit our website.